FUNCoin (FUNC) Trading Down 40.2% This Week

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, FUNCoin has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $155,221.00 and $569.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.04586210 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012900 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for FUNCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUNCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.