Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) Issues Earnings Results

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l had a negative return on equity of 547.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%.

Shares of FSNN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.23. 180,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,605. The company has a market cap of $102.01, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.65. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35.

Get Fusion Telecommunications Int'l alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSNN. ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fusion Telecommunications Int'l from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Rosen bought 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,046.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the third quarter worth $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l during the third quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/fusion-telecommunications-intl-fsnn-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Fusion Telecommunications Int'l

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.