Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FedEx Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $15.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2018 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.66.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.11. 1,923,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $182.89 and a one year high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $62,900.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in FedEx by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $920,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FedEx by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $265,820,000 after purchasing an additional 607,585 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,920,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 687,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 351,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343,735 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

