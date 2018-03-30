AAR Corp. (AIR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for AAR in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 261,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,211. AAR has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,531.91, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,741.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,679 shares of company stock worth $7,682,329 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-aar-corp-reduced-by-suntrust-banks-air-updated.html.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.