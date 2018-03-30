Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Actuant Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Actuant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Gabelli also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of Actuant stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 781,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.18, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Actuant has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,979,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 1,789,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,138,000 after buying an additional 356,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Actuant by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 241,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Actuant by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares during the period.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

