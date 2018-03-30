FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical Inc Issued By Leerink Swann (GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Leerink Swann raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $45.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $4,747.48, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Globus Medical by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Globus Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

