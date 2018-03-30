United Technologies Co. (UTX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for United Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. United Technologies has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 750.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

