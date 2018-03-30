FY2019 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Decreased by Analyst (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.65.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $240.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15,450.13, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $270.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

