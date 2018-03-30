FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Analyst (FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Analyst (FENC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/fy2020-eps-estimates-for-fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-reduced-by-analyst-fenc.html.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.