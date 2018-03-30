Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Leerink Swann boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.27).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,280. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 24.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company offers sc2Wear Infusor, which is a small pump that attaches to the body using a standard medical adhesive. The sc2Wear Infusor injects the drug into the body slowly, similar to an intravenous (IV) drip.

