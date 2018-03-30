G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,841.03, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.64 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 7,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,499.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/g-iii-apparel-group-giii-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance-updated.html.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.