G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,795.38, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.64 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

