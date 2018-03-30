GameBet Coin (GBT) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

GameBet Coin (CURRENCY:GBT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. GameBet Coin has a total market cap of $109,356.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameBet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameBet Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00210129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00121681 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012433 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030661 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GameBet Coin Coin Profile

GameBet Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. GameBet Coin’s total supply is 22,262,780 coins and its circulating supply is 21,262,780 coins. GameBet Coin’s official website is www.gamebet.gg. GameBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @GamebetGg.

Buying and Selling GameBet Coin

GameBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase GameBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameBet Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

