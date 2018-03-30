GameUnits Market Capitalization Achieves $124,667.00 (CRYPTO:UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One GameUnits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GameUnits has a market capitalization of $124,667.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameUnits has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameUnits alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00571002 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003475 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00087267 BTC.

About GameUnits

GameUnits (UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameUnits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.