Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Director Stephen A. Holditch Buys 25,000 Shares

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) Director Stephen A. Holditch acquired 25,000 shares of Gastar Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,614.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:GST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 856,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,207. Gastar Exploration Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Gastar Exploration from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gastar Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eurobank EFG upgraded Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS upgraded Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gastar Exploration by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gastar Exploration by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gastar Exploration by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Gastar Exploration by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 921,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 180,272 shares during the period.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

