Gatcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.03 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Gatcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Gatcoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $28,664.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gatcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and COSS. It is not possible to purchase Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.