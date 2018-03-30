Gear Energy (GXE) Director John O’connell Sells 34,570 Shares

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Director John O’connell sold 34,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$25,236.10.

John O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, John O’connell sold 140,500 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$109,590.00.

Gear Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,843. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.30 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%.

GXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

