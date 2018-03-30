Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.5% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS dropped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.06. 7,767,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,207. The company has a market capitalization of $25,237.09, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

