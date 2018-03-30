Genesis Vision 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.56 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $20.46 or 0.00299362 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $76.27 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00729579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014714 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00147412 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031818 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,726,781 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.