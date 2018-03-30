Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Receives $4.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of GNCA stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Friday. 153,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,026. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $96.88, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.26.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 1,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 344,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 265,328 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

