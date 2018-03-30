Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dolby Laboratories worth $32,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 707.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 36,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 35,866 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $2,298,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 10,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,820 shares of company stock worth $31,288,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,496.13, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.35. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

