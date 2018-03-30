Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of CVB Financial worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,099,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,506.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/geode-capital-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-cvb-financial-corp-cvbf.html.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.