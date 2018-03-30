Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard (MA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Mastercard worth $1,651,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 784.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 289.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,570,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,308 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 170.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,447,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 546.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,573,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,509 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,745 shares of company stock worth $9,222,084. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $175.16 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $181,384.78, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/geode-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-mastercard-ma.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.