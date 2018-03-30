Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Hope Bancorp worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $18.19 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2,423.17, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

