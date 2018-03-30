Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,205 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Cree worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,150 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cree by 1,632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,060 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cree by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,689 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 76,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,952.57, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.79. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $367.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an “under perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

