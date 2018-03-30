Geron (GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Geron stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.77. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 2,621.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

