GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Cap of $5,532.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $5,532.00 and $13.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000893 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

