GigaMedia (GIGM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GigaMedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7968767263382 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ GIGM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,566. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited is a holding company with a portfolio of businesses providing online games and cloud computing services. The Company operates through two segments: Asian online game and service, and cloud service business. The Company has online game operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and a cloud computing software and services business based in Taipei.

