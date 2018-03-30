Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487,255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $3,681,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,302,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,934 shares of company stock worth $34,979,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 5,694,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,382. The firm has a market cap of $97,501.90, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

