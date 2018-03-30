Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,962.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $3,681,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,302,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97,501.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.67 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

