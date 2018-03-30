Gladius Token Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (GLA)

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Gladius Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. Gladius Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $635,010.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gladius Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00006081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00738172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014553 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00148824 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Gladius Token Token Profile

Gladius Token launched on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official website is gladius.io.

Buying and Selling Gladius Token

Gladius Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Gladius Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladius Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

