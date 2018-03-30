GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $121,560.00 and $230.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,954.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.05787990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.59 or 0.10255200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01739490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.02523580 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00211484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00652716 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.02770050 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,011,473 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.