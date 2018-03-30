Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Share Price

Media coverage about GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GlycoMimetics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1129550226085 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $16.23 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $664.24, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.23.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on GlycoMimetics to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

