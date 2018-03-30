Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Barbara J. Rechterman Sells 35,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $2,185,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.42. 2,774,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $9,896.29, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.47 million. research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

