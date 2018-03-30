Godaddy’s (GDDY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Godaddy stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $9,896.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $296,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,683,920 shares of company stock worth $808,579,114 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Godaddy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Godaddy by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 118,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Godaddy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

