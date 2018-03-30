GoldBlocks (GB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $495.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $476,065.00 and approximately $495.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.04534730 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013215 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007122 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010532 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,490,807 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

