Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (GSLC)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2063 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,311. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

