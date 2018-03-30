Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €37.90 ($46.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.04 ($49.43).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €37.90 ($46.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12,550.00 and a PE ratio of 8.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($47.02).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/goldman-sachs-analysts-give-deutsche-wohnen-dwni-a-31-50-price-target.html.

