Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 93.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $912.44, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $162,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $243,331.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,688.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,599 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

