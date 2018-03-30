Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 11,937 Shares of Orange SA (ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Orange by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

