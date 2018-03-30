Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Cambrex worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CBM opened at $52.30 on Friday. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,717.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Cambrex had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $182.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

