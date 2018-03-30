Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,590,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the period. Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,902,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,533,000 after acquiring an additional 373,905 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,694,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,153,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,677,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

