Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 257,487 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $138.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5,361.99, a PE ratio of -21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $288.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

