ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of ViaSat worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,174 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 78.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 779,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,116,000 after purchasing an additional 341,875 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 769,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after purchasing an additional 96,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,021.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.99 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 2,187 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $158,141.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 2,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $542,066. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of ViaSat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ViaSat in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

