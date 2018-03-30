Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (GVIP)

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd.

NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

