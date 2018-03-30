GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $602.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMaxCoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006858 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMaxCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.