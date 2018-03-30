Golfcoin Price Tops $0.0002 (CRYPTO:GOLF)

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Golfcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golfcoin has a total market cap of $248,723.00 and $3,004.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golfcoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

About Golfcoin

Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,670,364,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,230,364,171 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golf_coin. The official website for Golfcoin is golfcoin.biz.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

