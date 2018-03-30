Goodomy (GOOD) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Goodomy has a market cap of $1.99 million and $80.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goodomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goodomy has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00572048 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003455 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00087267 BTC.

About Goodomy

GOOD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,000 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

