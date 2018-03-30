Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

GT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 3,525,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6,391.93, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,383,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,631,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after buying an additional 648,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,903,000 after buying an additional 414,651 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,367,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,816,000 after buying an additional 386,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 310,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-3-83-billion.html.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.