Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,684 Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,527,000 after purchasing an additional 599,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,151,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel Joseph Houston sold 69,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $5,033,066.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,142. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

